Sentencing delayed for former Woodstock mayor pending mistrial application

The sentencing hearing for the former mayor of Woodstock, who was previously convicted of assault and sexual assault charges, has been delayed after a mistrial application was brought forward at a London courthouse on Tuesday by his defence lawyer James Battin.

Birtch was found guilty in August in relation to assaults involving his former girlfriend.

49-year-old Trevor Birtch was supposed to be sentenced on Monday – however, sentencing has now been delayed pending the outcome of the application. A decision on that won’t be known until December 12.

Former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch leaving the London Courthouse, September 3, 2024 (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

A second sexual assault trial was held in September and a decision on that case is still pending.

In his mistrial application, Battin argued that information brought forward during the second trial should have been known during the proceedings.