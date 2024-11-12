Overnight closure of Richmond St. in downtown London

A temporary road closure in the heart of London will prompt detours tonight.

On Tuesday, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Richmond St. will be closed at Central Ave. to facilitate the installation of temporary traffic signals.

That’s part of the Central Avenue Active Transportation Improvements project, which will install painted bike lanes and improved landscape design for the area.

Temporary detours will be in place directing motorists from Dufferin Ave. to Pall Mall St.

Access to businesses and properties in the area will be maintained.