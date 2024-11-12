LONDON
London

    • Overnight closure of Richmond St. in downtown London

    The intersection of Richmond St. and Central Ave. August 2021 (Source: Google Maps) The intersection of Richmond St. and Central Ave. August 2021 (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    A temporary road closure in the heart of London will prompt detours tonight.

    On Tuesday, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Richmond St. will be closed at Central Ave. to facilitate the installation of temporary traffic signals.

    That’s part of the Central Avenue Active Transportation Improvements project, which will install painted bike lanes and improved landscape design for the area. 

    Temporary detours will be in place directing motorists from Dufferin Ave. to Pall Mall St.

    Access to businesses and properties in the area will be maintained.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News