Sarnia police locate license plate at the scene of hit and run, arrest 29-year-old driver
In the early hours of Tuesday morning Sarnia police were called to the scene of a collision at Lakeshore Rd. and McMillen Pkwy. E. There police say that witnesses reported a single pickup truck had struck a hydro pole before fleeing the scene.
The damage resulted in loss of power to ten homes, which was promptly restored.
Officers arrived and searched the area and located a bumper with attached license plate amongst the debris.
Police say the plate led them to the home of the registered driver, where the vehicle was sitting in the driveway with damage consistent with the collision.
A 29-year-old from Sarnia has been charged with careless driving, and failure to remain.
