    • Western Mustangs open OUA football season with dominant victory

    Western Mustangs head coach, Greg Marshall, speaks to his team during training camp. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London) Western Mustangs head coach, Greg Marshall, speaks to his team during training camp. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
    The Mustangs two-headed monster in the backfield showed their capabilities Sunday as Western went to Ottawa and beat the Gee Gees 38-11.

    Keon Edwards rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries, while Keanu Yazbeck had 103 yards and a score on 15 carries.

    Both backs were injured late last season, but came back healthy, making the Mustangs the favourite to win a fourth straight Yates Cup title.

    While the running game picked up as the game went on, it was special teams that got the Mustangs on the board in the early going.

    They would lead 19-10 at the half.

    After a field goal put the visitors up 3-0, a blocked punt ended up in the arms of Ben Cottrell, who took it 31 yards to the house to put Western up 10-0.

    Western quarterback, Evan Hillock, was just 10-23 for 123 yards passing, while backup Jerome Rancourt threw the only TD through the air, hitting Seth Robertson from 24 yards in the third quarter.

    Western will return to Alumni Stadium for its home opener on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. vs Waterloo.

