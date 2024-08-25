LONDON
London

    • Machete seized, charges laid in weapons investigation: Police

    Seized machete. (Source: Sarnia Police Service) Seized machete. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
    Share

    One person is facing charges and a machete has been seized following a weapons investigation at a Sarnia motel.

    On Saturday evening in the 1600 block of London Line, police received information that a suspect was seen with a machete outside of their hotel room.

    According to Sarnia police, the suspect confronted a maintenance worker and allegedly threatened them, unprovoked.

    The victim was not hurt and the suspect reportedly went back to their room.

    “Patrol officers arrived at the motel and immediately contained the unit,” said police.

    “The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) Emergency Response Team and the K9 unit were deployed and shortly thereafter, the male suspect surrendered without incident.”

    Police said the suspect was on bail for other weapons related offences from a separate investigation that involved the same victim.

    The suspect was ordered not to have any weapons and was not to communicate with or be within five metres of the victim.

    A 60-year-old Sarnia man is now facing weapons, assault and breach of release order charges.

    The SPS searched the unit Sunday morning and seized a machete.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession

    Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.

    What a Kamala Harris presidency means for Canada

    They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.

    What the two Boeing Starliner astronauts will do in space until 2025

    When astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore left Earth for International Space Station nearly three months ago, they ditched their bags for a key piece of equipment. Helming the inaugural crewed flight test of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, they departed without their own toiletries and other personal comforts — expecting to return to Earth within a week or so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News