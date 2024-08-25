Machete seized, charges laid in weapons investigation: Police

One person is facing charges and a machete has been seized following a weapons investigation at a Sarnia motel.

On Saturday evening in the 1600 block of London Line, police received information that a suspect was seen with a machete outside of their hotel room.

According to Sarnia police, the suspect confronted a maintenance worker and allegedly threatened them, unprovoked.

The victim was not hurt and the suspect reportedly went back to their room.

“Patrol officers arrived at the motel and immediately contained the unit,” said police.

“The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) Emergency Response Team and the K9 unit were deployed and shortly thereafter, the male suspect surrendered without incident.”

Police said the suspect was on bail for other weapons related offences from a separate investigation that involved the same victim.

The suspect was ordered not to have any weapons and was not to communicate with or be within five metres of the victim.

A 60-year-old Sarnia man is now facing weapons, assault and breach of release order charges.

The SPS searched the unit Sunday morning and seized a machete.