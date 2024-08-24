‘Filling a truck with menstrual products’: Collection happening at Wortley on the Green Saturday
A London charity has a goal of filling an entire U-Haul truck with menstrual products Saturday afternoon.
Fairy Godparents, a London and area charity, has set up shop at Wortley on the Green to collect tampons, pads, incontinence products, pregnancy tests, unused reusable pads, period underwear or menstrual cups.
“The Period Equity Project is a free program where anybody can ask for menstrual products and there's no questions asked,” said Stevie Brocksom, president of Fairy Godparents.
“We don't judge. We don't care who you are. Everybody is welcome to reach out and ask for what you need.”
Brocksom, who is non-binary, is a gender doula and transgender activist in London, Ont.
Brocksom is passionate about equity for all marginalized communities, especially concerning reproductive justice.
“One in three people have gone without menstrual products during their period,” said Brocksom.
“We found out that people were using newspaper, plastic bags, paper towel, t -shirts, rags, and I'm just not okay with that”.
Marilyn Bratti was one of the first to arrive and drop off a donation.
“When I heard this was happening, I was like, I bet there's a lot of people in church don't know about this charity,” said Bratti, who proceeded to spread the word and collect both cash and products.
“It was only last Sunday that I was able to do it, but next year I hope they get my name and my number and get me involved sooner.”
As a senior, Bratti knows how important this work is for those who need products.
Marilyn Bratti drops off cash and menstrual products to the Period Equity Project. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
“As a woman, you think, what the heck do they do? I'm an old lady too, so I know what it's like to be incontinent and to be able to stay dry and look decent is really important to people.”
The program is set up for donations at 226 Wortley Road in London from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A number of other non-profit services are there, as well as a food truck.
