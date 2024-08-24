LONDON
    Two youths arrested following break-and-enter investigation at a school

    Saugeen Shores police headquarters in Port Elgin as seen in March 2022. (CTV file photo) Saugeen Shores police headquarters in Port Elgin as seen in March 2022. (CTV file photo)
    Two youths have been arrested following an incident at a local school in Saugeen Shores.

    Saugeen Shores police were called after an alarm sounded at a local school.

    Officers said upon arrival, they saw two youths leaving the building from the roof.

    The two suspects were arrested for break-and-enter, according to police, and were taken back to the police station to be questioned with an adult present.

    No further details will be provided due to the ages of the suspects.

    However, police are using the investigation as an opportunity to remind everyone that going into any private building without permission from the property owner can result in criminal or provincial charges.

