CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Each story can also be read through the links below.
- Petronella McNorgan sentenced in London, Ont.
- Elderly London Ont. woman survives random knife attack
- Has London’s new Encampment Strategy backfired?
- Slow rollout of homeless hubs reinvigorated by provincial plan based on London’s approach
- London's Carepoint open following shutdown of safe consumption sites
- LHSC execs shown the door
- London rail workers picket
- ‘Good for the Soll, Ingersoll’s Music Festival’ goes this weekend
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock
RCMP in Westlock, Alta., have apprehended a suspect in a daytime stabbing near Westlock, Alta., prompting a province-wide emergency alert.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute
The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.
What a Kamala Harris presidency means for Canada
They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.
Canadian hits all the right notes to win 2024 Air Guitar World Champion
Performers at this year's Air Guitar World Championships in Finland tuned up Friday at the Olympics of air guitar for the 27th time, featuring dedicated competitors like "Shred Lasso” and “Guitarantula.”
Moscow and Kyiv swap prisoners of war as Ukraine marks independence anniversary
Russia and Ukraine exchanged over 100 prisoners of war each on Saturday as Kyiv marked its third Independence Day since Moscow's full-scale invasion.
Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues
Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit 'Baby,' has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).
Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago
Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is '11 years too late,' for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
Wilmot farmers say freedom of information requests denied again, new rallies planned
A group hoping to stop the sale of Wilmot farmland says the Region of Waterloo has denied their freedom of information request for a second time.
Arrest made after alleged knife pull in theft and assault investigation: Police
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a 49-year-old Wallaceburg man following an incident at a local business.
Suspect arrested in ‘random daytime attack’: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old suspect after what they call a “random daytime attack”.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Pedestrian struck in fail-to-remain overnight crash
Police are investigating an overnight fail-to-remain collision after a pedestrian was struck in Midland.
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
-
-
Popular eastern Ontario sunflower farm closes for season due to excessive rain
At this time of year, the sunflowers at Sultan Farm and Sanctuary would normally be in full bloom. But due to excessive rain this season, the sunflower farm in Ashton says it has been forced to close its doors until next year.
Many deaths predicted from Ontario's plan to shut supervised consumption sites: experts, data
The Ontario government's proposal to close supervised drug consumption sites may affect more facilities than initially expected, hitting programs that attend to thousands of potentially deadly overdoses a year, as lawyers doubt whether the move is constitutional.
-
Two women found dead in Etobicoke house, police searching for relative
A search is underway for a 33-year-old man after his two female relatives were found dead in a house in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Start applying for English eligibility certificates sooner rather than later: EMSB
With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one. The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.
Fatal Crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, Monteregie
Alcohol might be a factor in a fatal crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, in the MRC Les Jardins-de-Napierville region of Montérégie. According to initial reports, the victim was driving an off-road vehicle.
Elderly man found dead in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the death of an 88-year-old man who was found unconscious with upper body injuries in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Nova Scotia's new 'pay-what-you-can' school lunch program will include diverse menu options
Nova Scotia’s new pay-what-you-can school lunch program, which launches this October, will include menu items that “celebrate the diversity” of Nova Scotia students, according to the province.
-
Halifax streets and rotary closed until Monday
Halifax Water advised Thursday that it would close portions of Chebucto Road and Armdale Rotary from Friday at 6:00 p.m. through Monday at 6:00 a.m.
Manitoba staple snacks marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
6 people evacuated from house fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood
Six people were evacuated from a home in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood after a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street.
Parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under heat warning as humid temperatures set to roll in
A heat warning has been issued for a portion of Manitoba, including Winnipeg.
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is lit before beginning an exceptional journey
Two weeks after French star swimmer Leon Marchand extinguished the Olympic flame to close the Paris Olympics, the spotlight is now on its Paralympic counterpart.
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
Blackfalds mother exhausts all options after daughter's busing application get rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock
RCMP in Westlock, Alta., have apprehended a suspect in a daytime stabbing near Westlock, Alta., prompting a province-wide emergency alert.
Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as shutdown drags on
Rail workers fought back Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a fresh strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when most freight traffic will resume.
Murder charge laid in Maple Ridge shooting, IHIT says
A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in Maple Ridge earlier this year.
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
Vancity attempting foreclosure on property where apartment demolished after three fires
Vancity has filed documents in the Supreme Court of British Columbia to begin foreclosure proceedings against Fu Ren and Feng Yan, the owners of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that caught fire three times in just over 12 months.