CTV News London's top stories from this week

    In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

    Each story can also be read through the links below.

    Industry, workers await labour board decision in railway dispute

    The future of an unprecedented Canada railway stoppage hinged on a decision expected Saturday from a federal labour board amid an ongoing, bitter contract dispute between the country's two largest railway companies and the Teamsters union representing thousands of their workers.

    What a Kamala Harris presidency means for Canada

    They say a week is a lifetime in politics, but wow — what a month. Leaving the RNC in Milwaukee just weeks ago, it felt like the U.S. election was Donald Trump's to lose. After the last four days in Chicago, I don’t think anyone can say what will happen with any certainty.

