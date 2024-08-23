'Ingersoll’s ready to rock': 'Good for the Soll, Ingersoll’s Music Festival' takes the stage this weekend

The town of Ingersoll is abuzz with the nostalgic sounds of 80s hair metal.

Canadian rock royalty Helix will headline ‘Good for the Soll, Ingersoll’s Music Festival,’ the town’s first music festival in several years.

“I think the strongest asset we have is our connection with ordinary people,” commented Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer.

Volmer is a founding member of the band, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.

On Friday, he could be found at Memorial Park in Ingersoll, the site for Saturday’s event, chatting with crewmembers and volunteers who were busy setting up the stage.

He said those who attend can expect an exciting show.

“We do all the hits, throw a couple surprises in there as well. Just a good show, well put together, the years being on the road to produce. And that’s the only way,” Vollmer said.

Brian Vollmer of Helix is seen with organizers of ‘Good for the Soll’ on Aug. 23, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Organizers expect up to 3,000 people to converge on the park in the heart of Ingersoll on Saturday.

Festival organizer, Jay Panaseiko of Studio 73 Digital Media, recently relocated from London. It wouldn’t be long before he realized something was missing in the town he now calls home.

“It’s a festival for the people of Ingersoll by the people of Ingersoll. I looked at Ingersoll, I saw it was lacking in entertainment. They used to have a folk festival here but… They were saying, ‘Hey you should so something in Ingersoll.’ I said, ‘Okay let’s do something that brings people in to Ingersoll, shows what we have,’” he said.

‘Good for the Soll’ will help support the local Lions Club.

The festival is being backed by the municipality.

Brian Vollmer poses with children on Aug. 23, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“Ingersoll’s ready to rock,” said Mayor Brian Petrie, excitedly. “This is going to be amazing. Really, when you think about all the people that are going to be coming to town, the benefits to businesses, it’s just going to be fantastic.”

Several local sponsors are also onboard, including ERTH Power, which will supply the wattage for the festival PA system, along with Ingersoll Rails House of Brews, which created a ‘Good for the Soll’ beer just for the event.

Gates to the festival open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. One Way Street will open the show, followed by Sarah Smith.

Helix takes the stage at 9:30 p.m.

“Love music, love doing this. I think I get the biggest charge from being on stage, recording, writing songs. Hasn’t changed as I’ve gotten older. Still got that fire in my belly,” said Vollmer.