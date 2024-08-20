Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room

Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.

Petronella McNorgan was sentenced Tuesday and was also handed a five-year driving ban for 2021 crash. She was convicted in April of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.



Conditions of the house arrest include that McNorgan must remain on her property or in her residence, she can only go out to shop for necessities on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., attend medical appointments and attend church once a week on Saturdays, and on Holy days.

The judge also issued a non-contact order from families that all the children involved in this tragedy not be contacted by McNorgan.

Despite the outcome, McNorgan's defence said it is proceeding with an appeal which was already filed prior to the sentencing.

Before reading the sentence, Justice Hebner said McNorgan had done this one horrific thing that cannot go unpunished.

After reviewing details from the horrific night in November 2021, Hebner listed the names of the injured, detailing their injuries and the child who lost her life in the crash.

Hebner reviewed expert evidence heard during the trial, saying this was a “case of pedal misapplication.”

Although McNorgan’s apology was sincere, Hebner was struck by the fact that McNorgan never acknowledged that she did this, she spoke of what happened as opposed to what she did.

“The apology of Mrs. McNorgan does not accept responsibility for her actions,” said Hebner.

According to Hebner, the offender’s actions on that night have had a profound impact on those families, reading parts of various victim impact statements heard during the court proceedings, including that from the 8-year-old victim’s mother, brother and father.

The justice also read portions of letter of support for McNorgan, written by her friends and family, saying “she has made a positive impact on the people around her.”

Throughout the sentencing, Hebner stressed that a lack of remorse from McNorgan had exacerbated the impact of the tragedy on the families.

McNorgan’s husband was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, and says he heavily relies on his wife for care.

It was on Nov. 30 when McNorgan’s speeding and out of control SUV jumped the curb along Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road, striking a group of girl guides.

An 8-year-old girl, who cannot be identified, was killed and seven others were injured.

The Crown Attorney James Spangenberg had asked the judge McNorgan serve a four-year prison sentence.

However, defence lawyer Phil Millar requested that she receive three years probation along with community service and a driving prohibition.