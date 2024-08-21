Slow rollout of homeless hubs reinvigorated by provincial plan based on London’s approach
Although the strategy has struggled to find broad public acceptance in London, part of the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness was cited by Ontario’s Health Minister as an early example of how to address homelessness and addiction across the province.
Speaking to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Sylvia Jones described the province’s plan to open 19 hubs for the homeless as, “Learning from early adopters like the City of London. These hubs provide a comprehensive and coordinated approach to treatment.”
The $378 million provincial plan envisions 19 Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs that will offer primary healthcare, mental healthcare, addiction services, transitional beds, supportive housing, and other services including naloxone, showers, and food.
Mayor Josh Morgan expressed optimism that the announcement aligns closely with London’s strategy.
“The fact that the province has moved forward with a model that is very similar to what the City of London has been working on is, in my opinion, a good validation of the work we've been doing,” Morgan said from the AMO Conference in Ottawa.
Initially, London proposed creating 600 highly supportive housing units and up to 15 low barrier service hubs to get the highest-need individuals out of tents and make-shift shelters.
However, since the strategy was formally announced in early 2023, only two hubs have opened:
- an Indigenous-led Hub at Parkwood Institute operated by Atlohsa Family Healing Service
- a Youth-hub operated by Youth Opportunities Unlimited on the grounds of Victoria Hospital
Neighbourhood opposition derailed a proposal for a hub on Fanshawe Park Road last summer, and neighbours in south London successfully opposed a rezoning application that would have permitted a hub on Wellington Road South.
Undeterred, Morgan believes community fundraising and the $25 million anonymous donation will be able to cover the capital costs to construct a HART Hub somewhere in London.
“Our barrier to move forward has always been provincial operating dollars. And today we see the Province of Ontario putting those dollars on the table,” he explained.
Morgan added that the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness positions London well to quickly take advantage of the funding opportunity, “And moving fast is really key to this because if you listened to the health minister, the applications will open this month.”
The mayor said it’s simply too early to say where a HART Hub would be located in London, or who would operate it.
He’s also unsure how the provincial announcement will impact plans at city hall to launch a new Request For Proposals (RFP) process this fall to consider additional service hub locations and operators.
“Not a question I can answer today,” Morgan admitted. “But what I can tell you is this is where the operating dollars are at the provincial level, so that’s where we need to move to.”
