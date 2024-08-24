Charges laid in downtown robbery: Police

The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has laid charges following a downtown robbery investigation.

On Friday evening, police were called to a business on Christina Street. The police said a rock was thrown through the front window.

A suspect matching the description of the person involved was found nearby and arrested.

“Investigation revealed this male had attended the store despite being previously trespassed,” read a news release.

“When asked to leave, the male began swearing, stole products and ran outside. Storeowners chased after him in an effort to retrieve their stolen property and the male violently resisted, repeatedly attempted to strike them to facilitate his escape.”

Police said the man picked up rocks from local landscaping and then allegedly began throwing them at the storeowners, shattering the business door. The suspect allegedly also made several threats to harm them and their business.

A 40-year-old Sarnia man now faces charges for robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, mischief and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.