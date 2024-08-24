$3 million in new scholarships announced for Western and Fanshawe students

$3 million in funding for scholarship programs at Fanshawe and Western over the next five years was announced by the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) this week.

“With our new head office opening here in 2025, we are making a strong commitment to this community and creating job opportunities in London,” says Jeff Lang, WSIB President and CEO. “These new scholarships are one way we can invest in the future of London and the future of the WSIB by helping students reach their potential.”

The investment will help nearly 200 students in Business, Nursing, Information Technology, Actuarial and Data Science, Occupational Therapy, Nursing, Computer Science and Software Engineering.

The hope is that investing in these sectors will foster more local talent in the coming decades.

Although Fanshawe students that received the funding have already been selected, Western students can still apply for the scholarships for the coming academic year – the deadline is September 30.