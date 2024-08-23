LONDON
London

    • Car driven into building in south London

    London police said a car was driven into the front of a building in south London on Aug. 23, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) London police said a car was driven into the front of a building in south London on Aug. 23, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    Emergency crews are on scene of a crash where a vehicle was reportedly driven into a building.

    The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue.

    There is no word on possible injuries or how the crash happened.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

