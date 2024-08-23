Car driven into building in south London
Emergency crews are on scene of a crash where a vehicle was reportedly driven into a building.
The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue.
There is no word on possible injuries or how the crash happened.
More details will be provided as they become available.
