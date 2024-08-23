Two charged after violent Owen Sound assault leaves one man in critical condition

A violent altercation that involved shooting out the windows of a fleeing car, and an assaulted man in critical condition, two men have been charged by Owen Sound police after an altercation in an apartment building parking lot.

On August 18, at approximately 5:00 p.m. police responded to reports of a man being assaulted in the parking lot, and another man with a gun.

Upon arriving, officers located the man who had been assaulted, unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital, and later airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) after his injuries turned out to be life threatening.

Officers arrested a man with an air pistol, knife, and expandable baton. That man was charged and held in custody.

A subsequent investigation revealed that two men had met two other men in the parking lot, where one man was assaulted and became unconscious. Two men stole from the unconscious man and fled the scene, and the assaulted man’s friend chased after them with an air pistol, shooting out the windows of their vehicle as it fled.

The vehicle was later located, and a search of the vehicle resulted in a seizure of over $4,000 of methamphetamine and Fentanyl, as well as weapons and other evidence.

The injured man remains in critical but stable condition.

Two men are facing drug, robbery, assault and weapons charges.