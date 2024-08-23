Pedestrian killed in collision outside of Tillsonburg

LONDON
London

    A pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision outside of Tillsonburg this morning.

    Police say that at roughly 7:33 a.m. emergency services were called to a collision involving pickup truck and pedestrian on Potter’s Road.

    The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the pickup truck driver was uninjured.

    Potters Road was closed between Westtown Line and Rock Mills Road to facilitate the investigation, but has since reopened.

