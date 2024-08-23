Thursday incident in Dorchester being investigated as assault and robbery

Police continue to investigate after an incident in Dorchester Thursday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., OPP were sent to a home on Minnie Street for a report of a robbery.

According to police, three people entered the home, assaulted a person inside and fled the scene in a vehicle with some of the homeowner's property.

The Middlesex County Crime Unit is looking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time that saw suspicious vehicles or people, or who live in the area and have video surveillance.

Police can be contacted at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.