We're in the dog days of summer, here's what the weather looks like for the last week of August

Although this past week has felt more like October than August, a last flash of summer is on the way, just in time for the kids to go back to school.

CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said that that’s thanks to changing conditions, “The wind [is] shifting to the south so that will start to usher in some heat and humidity as we head into the weekend.”

This is the last week to really squeeze in that last blast of summer, “Heat and humidity will continue through the last week of August, so if you have some last minute vacation plans or you are hoping to get out to the beach one last time, you have some great weather to do that.”

If you’re hoping to make those plans, here’s a look at your forecast heading into the weekend, and next week.

London area forecast for the last weekend in August

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. High 25 degrees, feeling like 27 with humidex. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 12 degrees.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 degrees.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 degrees.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 degrees.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 degrees.