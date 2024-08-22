Transport truck driver involved in Exeter cyclist collision turns himself in

Police say that a male driver has turned himself in following a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning.

At around 10:15 a.m. police said that a female cyclist was struck by a commercial vehicle at the intersection of Main Street South, and Wellington Street. The driver of the commercial vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the accident.

The intersection of Wellington Street and Main Street in Exeter, Ont. as seen on Aug. 21, 2024. (CTV News file image)

Following an appeal to the public for surveillance and dashcam footage, police stated today that they wanted to speak to the male driver of a commercial vehicle and released images of the vehicle involved.

The truck, described as having a dark blue cab, with a white produce style trailer and conveyor belt was seen on released surveillance footage.

The driver of the vehicle later turned himself over to police.