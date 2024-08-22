LONDON
London

    • Transport truck driver involved in Exeter cyclist collision turns himself in

    The commercial vehicle involved in a collision on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 (Source: OPP) The commercial vehicle involved in a collision on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    Police say that a male driver has turned himself in following a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning.

    At around 10:15 a.m. police said that a female cyclist was struck by a commercial vehicle at the intersection of Main Street South, and Wellington Street. The driver of the commercial vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the accident.

    The intersection of Wellington Street and Main Street in Exeter, Ont. as seen on Aug. 21, 2024. (CTV News file image)

    Following an appeal to the public for surveillance and dashcam footage, police stated today that they wanted to speak to the male driver of a commercial vehicle and released images of the vehicle involved.

    The truck, described as having a dark blue cab, with a white produce style trailer and conveyor belt was seen on released surveillance footage.

    The driver of the vehicle later turned himself over to police. 

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

