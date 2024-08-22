Agricultural distribution hubs anticipate looming rail strike
Work at Huron Commodities in Benmiller and Ingersoll has all but halted, because 90 per cent of the food grade soybeans they distribute around the world get there - at least partly - by rail.
“This has been on the calendar for a long time. It hasn't crept up on anyone. It's kind of unacceptable that we're that we're here today,” said Adam Vanderloo, president of Huron Commodities Inc.
That means Vanderloo’s soybeans sit, and local farmers fret about where this year’s crop will end up.
Huron Commodities Inc. near Benmiller, one of many businesses at a stand still thanks to rail disruption, August 22, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“Our customers rely on us to ship, consistently throughout the year. So we're currently holding onto last year's crop, and we need every day we can possibly get, to get rid of that crop in order to be ready to receive the new crop, which comes off in in just a few weeks,” he said.
At the nearby Port of Goderich, one of the largest ports along the Great Lakes, one might think there might be excitement about the prospect of increased marine transportation with rail traffic all but halted. But that’s not how supply chains works, said Goderich Port Management Corporation President, Frank Hurkmans.
“It's difficult to get product to the end user by boat when that end user is inland. We need trucks, we need rail. if you want to use the analogy of a three-legged stool, that as soon as you take one of those legs off, which is the rail industry for us here at most ports, that chair won't stand any longer,” said Hurkmans.
Hurkmans said Goderich’s port, which sees salt, aggregates, and grain, as their main exports, may not hurt right away, but will eventually feel the pain of the rail disruption.
“Some of the larger ports around the Great Lakes are going to feel the impact almost immediately. Thunder Bay brings primarily most of the goods that get put onto a vessel in the Thunder Bay area by rail from the west. As soon as that material stops coming in from the west, there will be nowhere to put it. There'll be no cargoes available for vessels to move to the next point. What I think we will see here in Goderich, if this isn't satisfied and fixed in short order, is there will be vessels looking to berth for a period of time because essentially, they don't have cargoes to move anywhere at the end of the day,” said Hurkmans.
Rail lines leading to the Goderich port, August 22, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
Like most in the business community, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce is pushing for an expedited solution to the rail shutdown.
“I understand the government's preference for a negotiated settlement, but this, supply chain infrastructure is just too critical to Canada and its economy, much less, Huron County's economy, for it to go on for any length of time,” said Colin Carmichael, executive director of the Huron County Chamber of Commerce.
Back at Huron Commodities, there’s really only one thing to do, said Vanderloo; “we wait.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
LIVE UPDATES Final day of the DNC: Kamala Harris to accept the party's nomination
On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is set to accept the party's nomination for president on Thursday.
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
Toronto Zoo's red panda who gave surprise birth to two cubs in June dies
A 10-year-old female red panda who recently gave birth to two cubs at the Toronto Zoo in June has died.
TikTok has fallen hard for yet another grocery store staple
How does a piece of produce go viral?
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was "no deeper message” in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March — Darth Vader's theme song in the “Star Wars” films — from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
Health minister puts nicotine pouches behind the counter, bans flavours
Health Minister Mark Holland is putting Health Canada-approved nicotine pouches behind pharmacy counters starting next week as part of his crackdown on the sale of new nicotine products to children.
RCMP working with international police amid new slew of threats targeting synagogues
Mounties say they are responding to additional bomb threats made across Canada today that they believe are linked to similar threats made the day before.
Methamphetamine disguised as shipment of watermelons seized at U.S.-Mexico border
A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons was seized at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.