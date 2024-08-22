LONDON
London

    • Residential shed fire in north London spreads to nearby structure

    (Source: London Fire Department) (Source: London Fire Department)
    A residential fire had crews on the scene on Blackmaple Drive this afternoon.

    The flames, which was reported to be contained to a shed in a residence’s backyard, spread to a neighbouring shed, and caused exterior damage to nearby homes.

    Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

