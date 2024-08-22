Residential shed fire in north London spreads to nearby structure
A residential fire had crews on the scene on Blackmaple Drive this afternoon.
The flames, which was reported to be contained to a shed in a residence’s backyard, spread to a neighbouring shed, and caused exterior damage to nearby homes.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
LIVE UPDATES Final day of the DNC: Kamala Harris to accept the party's nomination
On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is set to accept the party's nomination for president on Thursday.
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
Toronto Zoo's red panda who gave surprise birth to two cubs in June dies
A 10-year-old female red panda who recently gave birth to two cubs at the Toronto Zoo in June has died.
TikTok has fallen hard for yet another grocery store staple
How does a piece of produce go viral?
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was "no deeper message” in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March — Darth Vader's theme song in the “Star Wars” films — from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
Health minister puts nicotine pouches behind the counter, bans flavours
Health Minister Mark Holland is putting Health Canada-approved nicotine pouches behind pharmacy counters starting next week as part of his crackdown on the sale of new nicotine products to children.
RCMP working with international police amid new slew of threats targeting synagogues
Mounties say they are responding to additional bomb threats made across Canada today that they believe are linked to similar threats made the day before.
Methamphetamine disguised as shipment of watermelons seized at U.S.-Mexico border
A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons was seized at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
Mix-up at dry cleaners has Guelph, Ont. woman searching for missing wedding dress
A Guelph, Ont. woman is hoping someone may know where her wedding dress is, 16 years after she got married.
One person dies in house fire on Bruce Avenue
A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.
'Everyone is looking for bargains’: New ultra-discount grocery store coming to Windsor soon
Loblaw has announced it is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store with a location in Windsor, ready to capitalize on the company's already existing discount brand, known for its simplified, bright-yellow packaging and marketing.
24 people arrested during two-day operation on Glengarry Avenue
The Windsor police have made 24 arrests following a two-day operation in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
Drugs, handgun, Nazi paraphernalia: 5 people charged in Simcoe County bust
An investigation into drug trafficking and weaponry in Simcoe County has led to the arrest of five people.
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Tenants at Timmins apartment building sound alarm on bedbug issue
Tiffany Moyle of Timmins told CTV News one of her family members lives at 217 Pine St. North, a building owned and operated by the Cochrane District Services Board.
Capital Pride still expecting thousands for annual parade despite controversy
Final preparations are underway for this year's Capital Pride parade which will look different than in years past. The parade route will be shorter because of fewer police resources, organizers say.
Ottawa-born musical director comes home for 'Come From Away' at the NAC
The smash-hit musical Come From Away has been pulling in crowds at the National Arts Centre since its opening on Aug. 14. Ottawa-born Richard Evans has returned to the capital as musical director of this latest production.
Hotel association supports Ottawa mayor's call for government funding
Steve Ball, the president of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association, is echoing Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's call for federal and provincial funding to support the city of Ottawa.
Accessibility features at new Toronto courthouse 'missing or botched': AODA
An advocacy group is calling Toronto's newest courthouse a 'billion-dollar accessibility bungle' after releasing a video showing what it says are various barriers throughout the building.
CUPE Ontario president to continue to 'fight side by side' with union members amid calls to resign
CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn says he fully rejects 'the charge of antisemitism,' and said he will 'continue to fight side by side' with his union members despite calls for his resignation by the national executive board.
International nurses allege racial discrimination and abuse in Quebec recruitment program
The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) is calling for an investigation into a Quebec-based international nurse recruitment program after several participants from French-speaking African countries alleged they have faced racial discrimination.
-
Summer surge of COVID-19 in Quebec, positivity rate highest since December
Quebec is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks, with hospitalizations at their highest level since last winter.
N.B. chief medical officer declares whooping cough outbreak for entire province
The acting chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick has declared a whooping cough (Pertussis) outbreak across the entire province.
Halifax demands company remove barriers from Dartmouth Cove trail
The Halifax Regional Municipality is demanding a company remove the barriers it allegedly placed on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off ladder at workplace: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident as his workplace in the city.
Selkirk hospital impacted by hot water outages
Patients at Selkirk's hospital struggled to receive hot water for more than a week.
Universal birth control coverage coming to Manitoba this fall
Manitoba will be introducing universal birth control coverage this fall.
Calgary development applications more than double compared to last year
New statistics from the City of Calgary show development permit applications have doubled over the past year.
Calgary hosting pop-up info session for those affected by current water-main repair work
The City of Calgary will hold a pop-up information session on Friday for community members impacted by the water-main repair work along 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.W.
'No more room for error': Edmonton councillor calls for halt on new project spending as current projects drag on
An Edmonton councillor says the city's project management is failing to finish projects on time and on budget.
Metallica pop-up shop opens before Commonwealth Stadium shows
Hundreds of heavy metal fans are lining up for a pop-up shop set up by veteran rockers Metallica.
Light Up Chinatown, Granville Block Party and more things to do in Vancouver this weekend
The PNE Fair hits its midpoint this weekend, but whether or not you're headed to the fairgrounds, there's lots to do in Vancouver and beyond. Here are some highlights.
B.C. addictions minister allowed to respond to decriminalization court challenge
Canada's Federal Court has agreed with British Columbia's minister of mental health and addictions that she should be a respondent to a court challenge against the province's decision to dial back its drug decriminalization policy.
B.C. ended fiscal year with $5B deficit, as wildfires, lower revenue bite into budget
British Columbia has ended the fiscal year with a deficit of about $5 billion, some $900 million lower than the most recent forecast, but higher than last year's budget had called for.