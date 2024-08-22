House fire kills three pets in northeast London

Emergency crews responded to a house fire at 1296 Preston St. on Thursday afternoon.

The first firefighters to enter the home encountered thick smoke on all three levels of the house.

A fire was discovered in the basement and quickly extinguished.

District Chief Shawn Davis said, “There is smoke damage throughout and there seems to be a fair bit of remediation for this house, but structural damage was kept to a minimum.”

An occupant managed to escape the house, however, firefighters were unable to resuscitate three cats.