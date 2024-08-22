LONDON
    House fire kills three pets in northeast London

    Emergency crews responded to a house fire at 1296 Preston St. on Thursday afternoon.

    The first firefighters to enter the home encountered thick smoke on all three levels of the house.

    A fire was discovered in the basement and quickly extinguished.

    District Chief Shawn Davis said, “There is smoke damage throughout and there seems to be a fair bit of remediation for this house, but structural damage was kept to a minimum.”

    An occupant managed to escape the house, however, firefighters were unable to resuscitate three cats.

