Sentencing ongoing for man convicted of disturbing London Pride event

    A man was arrested and charged with criminal offences after what London Police call a “large physical disturbance” during the Wortley Pride Festival on July 16, 2022. (Source: Jason Plant) A man was arrested and charged with criminal offences after what London Police call a “large physical disturbance” during the Wortley Pride Festival on July 16, 2022. (Source: Jason Plant)
    The case against the man convicted of disrupting a London Pride event two years ago will be back in court next week.

    Richard Sillers, 38, was found guilty on a weapons charge back in March.

    It was described in court as a ‘Canadian flag on a stick.’

    Sillers was charged after he drove his vehicle through Wortley Village during a drag queen story-time event in July 2022.

    During sentencing submissions Thursday, the Crown asked for 90 days in jail and 18-months probation.

    The defence is requesting an absolute discharge.

