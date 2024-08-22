Sentencing ongoing for man convicted of disturbing London Pride event

The case against the man convicted of disrupting a London Pride event two years ago will be back in court next week.

Richard Sillers, 38, was found guilty on a weapons charge back in March.

It was described in court as a ‘Canadian flag on a stick.’

Sillers was charged after he drove his vehicle through Wortley Village during a drag queen story-time event in July 2022.

During sentencing submissions Thursday, the Crown asked for 90 days in jail and 18-months probation.

The defence is requesting an absolute discharge.