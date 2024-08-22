Ongoing investigation at a home in Dorchester

Middlesex OPP detectives and a forensics unit are part of an investigation taking place at a home on Minnie Street in Dorchester.

OPP sent out a notification around 7 a.m. Thursday morning asking the public to avoid the area, but have provided few other details.

Evidence markers could be seen on the driveway at various points on the lawn in front of the home and a forensic unit member took pictures of various items and placed them in evidence bags.

Neighbours didn't want to be identified but report seeing one person taken into custody.