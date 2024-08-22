LONDON
London

    • Ongoing investigation at a home in Dorchester

    Share

    Middlesex OPP detectives and a forensics unit are part of an investigation taking place at a home on Minnie Street in Dorchester.

    OPP sent out a notification around 7 a.m. Thursday morning asking the public to avoid the area, but have provided few other details.

    Evidence markers could be seen on the driveway at various points on the lawn in front of the home and a forensic unit member took pictures of various items and placed them in evidence bags.

    Neighbours didn't want to be identified but report seeing one person taken into custody. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News