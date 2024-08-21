Cannabis locations closed by OPP, with warrants related to 'illegal cannabis storefronts'

Police said that they executed search warrants on at least two London cannabis stores and other locations on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation on Tuesday.

Both Spirit River Cannabis Co. locations in London had their doors closed today, and the Wellington Street store had a sign on the door.

The notice with an OPP logo informed customers of the store closure, and indicated that entering the property was an offense under section 18 of the Cannabis Control Act.

This means that anyone entering without court authorization may be charged with breaking and entering.

No such sign was posted at the Richmond Street location today.

OPP said that the warrants were related to "illegal cannabis storefronts."

Although police refused an interview request, they did indicate that they will be releasing more information in the coming days.