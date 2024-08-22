Suspect wanted for London homicide arrested in Halifax

A person wanted in relation to a London, Ont. homicide has been arrested in Halifax.

Joseph Mark Mercer Veneau, 30, was arrested early Saturday morning with the assistance of OPP, the Halifax Regional Police High-Risk Enforcement Action Team and the RCMP.

He has been returned to London and is expected to appear in court today in relation to the charges.

Veneau was charged by way of warrant with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Darko Lukic, 48, died as a result of life-threatening injuries after an incident in the 100-block of Baseline Road near Wharncliffe in July.

Police said the victims and the accused were not known to each other.