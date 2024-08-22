LONDON
London

    • Drugs seized in Huron County, Londoner charged

    Huron OPP officers located four types of illegal drugs inside a vehicle driven by a London, Ont. resident on Aug. 21, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) Huron OPP officers located four types of illegal drugs inside a vehicle driven by a London, Ont. resident on Aug. 21, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    A 23-year-old driver from London was stopped in Huron County Wednesday night for a stop sign violation, according to police.

    Huron OPP officers said that’s when they located four types of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

    The driver has been charged with drug trafficking offences and will be appearing in a Goderich courtroom at a later date.

