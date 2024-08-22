Federal funds help London ice rinks combat climate change

A joint investment by the federal government and City of London will replace the natural gas powered refrigeration plant at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre.

On Thursday, MP Peter Fragiskatos and MP Arielle Kayabaga announced a $2.36 million investment from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) Program to modernize the heating and cooling system at the three-rink arena in south London.

The City of London will contribute $1.2 million dollars towards the project.

“When you put in place a thermal battery system and a heat pump system, that is much cheaper [to operate] than a natural gas system, so this is something that leads to cost savings and also less greenhouse gas emissions,” said Fragiskatos.

It’s estimated that the reduction of GHG emission will be equal to the annual amount attributed to 35 homes.

Earl Nichols Recreation Centre is visited by about 240,000 people each year.

Kayabaga said the 40-year-old arena is cherished by the community, “By improving this facility, we are helping to significantly offset its environmental impact, ensuring that it remains a great place to practice, grow, play, and learn for generations to come.”

Budget Chair and Coun. Elizabeth Peloza said the investment will also help the city’s bottom line, “If you look at it from a budget perspective, every dollar saved is equal to a dollar earned. It’s dollars we don't need to collect from taxpayers. So this arena alone, that's going to be a 42 per cent savings.”

“That’s incredible, not just because it’s reducing our greenhouse gases by a significant amount for this facility, but also reduces our operating costs since energy costs money,” added Mayor Josh Morgan.

According to the latest progress report on the Climate Emergency Action Plan, London is falling behind the pace needed to achieve its target of net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Work to replace the refrigeration plant will be conducted in 2028.