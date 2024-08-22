Stolen vehicle recovery leads to charges for two people
Two people are facing charges after London police recovered a stolen vehicle in the downtown core.
Just after noon on Wednesday, police said they noticed a reported stolen vehicle from Brant County parked in the 600-block of Dundas Street.
Police advised two individuals, a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, that they were under arrest. The woman allegedly provided a false name and attempted to flee, but officers were able to correctly identify both suspects and place them under arrest.
Both suspects were charged with possession of proceeds of property or thing not exceeding $5,000.
The woman was also charged with resisting arrest, public mischief divert suspicion of self, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.
Both have been scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.
