LONDON
London

    • Stolen vehicle recovery leads to charges for two people

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    Share

    Two people are facing charges after London police recovered a stolen vehicle in the downtown core.

    Just after noon on Wednesday, police said they noticed a reported stolen vehicle from Brant County parked in the 600-block of Dundas Street.

    Police advised two individuals, a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, that they were under arrest. The woman allegedly provided a false name and attempted to flee, but officers were able to correctly identify both suspects and place them under arrest.

    Both suspects were charged with possession of proceeds of property or thing not exceeding $5,000.

    The woman was also charged with resisting arrest, public mischief divert suspicion of self, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

    Both have been scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News