No injuries reported after London gas leak
Several homes were evacuated in southeast London Wednesday evening for a reported gas leak.
Multiple emergency crews were at the scene on Tweedsmuir Avenue near Arcadia Crescent, blocking off a portion of the road.
The gas leak was detected around 8 p.m. and Endbridge was called in to assess the scene.
No injuries have been reported nor was there any confirmation on what caused the gas leak.
