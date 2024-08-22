LONDON
    • No injuries reported after London gas leak

    Emergency crews were at the scene on Tweedsmuir Avenue near Arcadia Crescent for a gas leak. Aug. 21, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Emergency crews were at the scene on Tweedsmuir Avenue near Arcadia Crescent for a gas leak. Aug. 21, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Several homes were evacuated in southeast London Wednesday evening for a reported gas leak.

    Multiple emergency crews were at the scene on Tweedsmuir Avenue near Arcadia Crescent, blocking off a portion of the road.

    The gas leak was detected around 8 p.m. and Endbridge was called in to assess the scene.

    No injuries have been reported nor was there any confirmation on what caused the gas leak.

