    • Cyclist struck in Exeter, driver failed to remain on scene

    The intersection of Wellington Street and Main Street in Exeter, Ont. as seen on Aug. 21, 2024. (CTV News file image) The intersection of Wellington Street and Main Street in Exeter, Ont. as seen on Aug. 21, 2024. (CTV News file image)
    Minor injuries were reported after a crash in Exeter this morning.

    Around 10:15 a.m. police said that a female cyclist was struck by a dump truck – however the driver of the truck failed to remain at the scene.

    The incident happened at the intersection of Main Street/Highway 4 and Wellington Street.

    Police are now looking for dashcam footage, or other video – if you have any information, please contact Huron OPP.

