LONDON
London

    • Three-vehicle crash sends four people to hospital

    Four people had non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in London on Aug. 20, 2024. (Source: London fire) Four people had non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in London on Aug. 20, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening after a three-vehicle crash in London.

    It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.

    According to police, two drivers and two passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The intersection was closed but has since reopened as the investigation is ongoing.

