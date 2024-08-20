London woman stabbed by a stranger while walking a dog

A London senior is recovering in hospital after being stabbed multiple times by a stranger.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said a woman was walking a dog in the 1200 block of Brydges Street near Highbury Avenue when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and stabbed her multiple times before running from the area.

The woman was able to make it home where her family contacted emergency services. She was taken to hosital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After getting a description of the suspect, police weren't immediatley able to find anyone, but around 10 a.m., received information about a possible suspect.

A 32-year-old man was arrested around 11 a.m. and charged with aggravated assault, fail to comply with a release order and breach of probation.