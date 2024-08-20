LONDON
London

    • London woman stabbed by a stranger while walking a dog

    London police
    Share

    A London senior is recovering in hospital after being stabbed multiple times by a stranger.

    Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said a woman was walking a dog in the 1200 block of Brydges Street near Highbury Avenue when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and stabbed her multiple times before running from the area.

    The woman was able to make it home where her family contacted emergency services. She was taken to hosital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    After getting a description of the suspect, police weren't immediatley able to find anyone, but around 10 a.m., received information about a possible suspect. 

    A 32-year-old man was arrested around 11 a.m. and charged with aggravated assault, fail to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News