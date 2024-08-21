Goderich marks 13-year anniversary of deadly tornado

It's been 13 years since a vicious tornado cut a swath of destruction through the shoreline town of Goderich.

On Aug. 21, 2011, an F3 tornado came off the waters of Lake Huron into Goderich, killing one person and injuring 36 others.

Fifty-four buildings were destroyed, and another 253 were damaged, causing over $130 million in damage.

Goderich held ceremonies to mark the 10-year anniversary, but no such commemoration is planned for this year.

It's taken years and millions of dollars, but Goderich has completely rebuilt itself following the tornado. Some saying the town is stronger and improved following the storm.

At the time, the twister was the strongest to hit Ontario in over 20 years.