'Cool and comfortable' to start the day on Wednesday

A cool and comfortable start to Wednesday is expected across the London region.

"Lots of sunshine to kick off the day with beautiful conditions heading into the afternoon, although it will be cool in the morning," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Looking ahead to Thursday, sunshine and temperatures in the low 20s, heating up on Friday.

"A day-to-day warming trend on the weekend, heat and humidity creep back in and by and by Sunday and Monday you'll be sweating it out, feeling like mid to upper 30s by Monday," Atchison added.

The normal high for this time of year is around 25 C and the low around 14 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Thursday: Sunny. High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Sunny. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.