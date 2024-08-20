Health unit advises against swimming in Lake Huron following heavy rain

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is advising swimmers to avoid Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, following a weekend of heavy rains that likely increased bacteria levels in the water.

Heavy rains can have a significant impact on beach water quality, according to the health unit.

Large amounts of rain can contaminate waterways, and ultimately Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

“While Public Health does have a beach-water-monitoring program, it can take days to receive test results from submitted samples. Weather conditions, like the significant rainfall we experienced in Grey-Bruce over the weekend, can cause water quality to change from day to day or hour to hour, meaning posted results do not always reflect current conditions,” said Senior Public Health Manager Andrew Barton.

The health unit is advising residents to avoid swimming in the lake for 48 hours following a large rainstorm.

“Our best advice is to avoid swimming and not allow children or pets to play in the water at local beaches or waterways if it’s rained within the past 48 hours, if the water is so cloudy that you cannot see your feet at waist-deep, or if there is a large number of birds or algae in the water,” said Barton.

Grand Bend’s beach has been posted as unsafe for swimming due to this weekend’s rainstorm as well.