Health unit advises against swimming in Lake Huron following heavy rain
The Grey Bruce Health Unit is advising swimmers to avoid Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, following a weekend of heavy rains that likely increased bacteria levels in the water.
Heavy rains can have a significant impact on beach water quality, according to the health unit.
Large amounts of rain can contaminate waterways, and ultimately Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
“While Public Health does have a beach-water-monitoring program, it can take days to receive test results from submitted samples. Weather conditions, like the significant rainfall we experienced in Grey-Bruce over the weekend, can cause water quality to change from day to day or hour to hour, meaning posted results do not always reflect current conditions,” said Senior Public Health Manager Andrew Barton.
The health unit is advising residents to avoid swimming in the lake for 48 hours following a large rainstorm.
“Our best advice is to avoid swimming and not allow children or pets to play in the water at local beaches or waterways if it’s rained within the past 48 hours, if the water is so cloudy that you cannot see your feet at waist-deep, or if there is a large number of birds or algae in the water,” said Barton.
Grand Bend’s beach has been posted as unsafe for swimming due to this weekend’s rainstorm as well.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman and child fall to their deaths from North Vancouver balcony, homicide team called in
Homicide investigators have been called in after two people fell to their deaths from an apartment building balcony in North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
High-profile Canadian-Israeli influencer detained in Russia: reports
Police detained a prominent Canadian-Israeli influencer at a Russian airport on Monday, Russian media are reporting.
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage
After a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, two weddings and headlines too numerous to count, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
LIVE DNC Day 2: The Obamas and second gentleman Doug Emhoff set to speak
Former U.S. president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak at the DNC, a day after the unofficial farewell for President Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice-president.
B.C. woman charged, another suspect outstanding in Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto police say they’re still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fraud investigation where a victim was defrauded of about $20,000.
See the best photos from Monday's super blue moon
A rare celestial event was seen around the world, when a blue moon and a supermoon teamed up.
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Humans age dramatically at two key points in their life, study finds
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.