LONDON
London

    • One person air lifted to hospital after Huron County crash

    Fordwich Line at Perth Line 88 in Howick Township.. (Source: Google) Fordwich Line at Perth Line 88 in Howick Township.. (Source: Google)
    Share

    A three-vehicle crash in Huron County has sent one person to hospital via air ambulance.

    Around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services were called to Fordwich Line at Perth Line 88 in Howick Township, northwest of Listowel.

    Police said one person was airlifted to hospital and road closures were in effect around the area — all roads have since reopened.

    Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?

    You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News