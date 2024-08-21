One person air lifted to hospital after Huron County crash
A three-vehicle crash in Huron County has sent one person to hospital via air ambulance.
Around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services were called to Fordwich Line at Perth Line 88 in Howick Township, northwest of Listowel.
Police said one person was airlifted to hospital and road closures were in effect around the area — all roads have since reopened.
