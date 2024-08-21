Sarnia police officer stabbed during distress call
A Sarnia police officer has been stabbed after responding to a distress call.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call about a man in distress in an apartment at the Front Street Seaway building.
Officers made their way into the apartment trying to find the person involved.
According to police, while searching, the man emerged from a concealed location armed with an "edged weapon" and attacked one of the responding officers.
One officer was stabbed multiple times in the head, neck and arms. They were taken by ambulance to Bluewater Health and then transferred to London Health Sciences Centre for further treatment.
The officer, a 13-year veteran of the service is expected to recover.
A 36-year-old Sarnia man is charged with attempted murder.
Statement from Sarnia Police Service Chief Derek Davis
“Above all things we are deeply grateful that our officer is expected to recover, and will soon return home to his young family, his friends, and our Sarnia Police team. Incidents like this impact every member of our organzation.
This unprovoked attack demonstrates the real dangers faced by officers. There is no such thing as a “routine” call. Our Criminal Investigative Division is actively investigating this matter as we seek additional information pertaining to this incident.
On behalf of the Sarnia Police Service, I also wish thank the responding Paramedics from Lambton County EMS, and the health care teams at both Bluewater Health and London Health Sciences. It is difficult to fully express our appreciation for their swift and professional care providedto our injured member at every step.”
Statement from Sarnia Police Association President Miro Soucek
“The Sarnia Police Association holds zero tolerance for violent behaviour towards any of its members and explicitly decries any group or individual that seeks out to harm any police officer or member of the general public. A group or individual that has set their mind to attacking a police officer threatens the very fabric of public safety. These individuals must be held accountable by our judicial system for their actions in order to keep those who protect the public safe from callous attacks - regardless of any rationale or reason provided by the offender.
Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow colleague and his family; as we wish the officer a speedy and full recovery. The Sarnia Police Association is committed to the well-being of any officer who was involved or affected by this incident.”
