    London police respond to fatal crash involving an e-bike

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    One person has died after a crash involving an e-bike in London.

    Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Road.

    While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police told CTV News it appears that the bike did strike a stationary object.

    Police said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died.

    Horton Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

    Anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the crash and may have dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police.

