    • Pedestrian struck in Exeter, OPP investigating

    The intersection of Wellington Street and Main Street in Exeter, Ont. as seen on Aug. 21, 2024. (CTV News file image) The intersection of Wellington Street and Main Street in Exeter, Ont. as seen on Aug. 21, 2024. (CTV News file image)
    Minor injuries are reported after a crash in Exeter.

    Around 10:15 a.m. police told CTV News a pedestrian was struck by a dump truck.

    The incident happened at the intersection of Main Street/Highway 4 and Wellington Street.

    There is no word on if any charges will be laid. 

