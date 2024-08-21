Londoner hits $100,000 jackpot on lottery ticket

A local 25 year old cashed in on his lucky horseshoe – scoring a $100,000 price on an Instant Bingo Doubler lottery ticket.

Londoner Ryan didn’t think the odds were in his favour, however when his girlfriend suggested he pick up a ricket, he grabbed one while out for coffee.

“I played the ticket, signed it, and had the store clerk check it for me. When I was playing the game, I wasn’t sure what I was looking for and was unsure how much I had won. I was thinking maybe $5,000,” Ryan said.

He said that the reality still hasn’t hit him, “I played the ticket, signed it, and had the store clerk check it for me. When I was playing the game, I wasn’t sure what I was looking for and was unsure how much I had won. I was thinking maybe $5,000,” Ryan said.

He’s excited to spend his winnings, as anyone would be, “I work hard, and it would have taken me a long time to save money like this. I have a lot I want to do, and I have some important decisions to make. One thing I know for sure is that I want to invest in my education.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro-Canada on Samnah Crescent in Ingersoll.