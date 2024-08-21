Residents balk at high price tag for new municipal pool

For 74 years, Mount Forest's Lion Roy Grant Pool has provided a place for the community to swim, but it's sat vacant since 2021.

"The pool has been a cause of concern in that we've done a number of, what I would call band-aid solutions to continue to let the pool limp along, knowing that the pool is past its life cycle," said Township of Wellington North Mayor, Andy Lennox.

In 2016, the estimated cost to bring the pool up to standards, was $1.3 million dollars, and a new pool was estimated to cost approximately $2 million.

So, council moved forward with plans for a new pool. Fast forward to today, ground has been broken on the new pool, and estimated costs to build it have ballooned to $5.3 million.

"They were way off on their estimate for the new pool, and the facts have changed. When the facts change, we need to take another look at our decisions right now," said resident, Michelle McInnis.

She recently spearheaded a petition calling for new pool plans in Mount Forest to be halted, until an updated estimate on rehabbing the community's old pool, have been completed.

"We've had near 700 signatures that are saying, ‘listen, let's look at what it's going to cost.’ We haven't got a quote since 2016 to see what it would look like to really make this pool accessible and give it a complete overhaul," she said.

Wellington North Council said it has spent years discussing the fate of the community's pool and it's time to move forward with a brand new facility — even though community fundraising efforts have not come close to reaching the $2.5 million goal or even the 80 per cent threshold to trigger construction.

"The premier yesterday announced a bunch of funding opportunities for recreation facilities across the province, and within an hour of that, supported by Parks and Recreation Ontario, our township representatives met with Minister Lumsden, the minister of sport, to pursue that opportunity for the Mount Forest pool," said Lennox.

Despite the larger than expected construction cost, Wellington North councillors believe a new outdoor pool is a good investment in the community.

A swimming pool never makes money, but it's important for young people to learn how to swim. From a safety perspective, it's an opportunity for recreation for people of all ages. Staying active makes people healthier and happier," added Lennox.

McInnis says if provincial grants and community donations fall flat, the entire construction cost of at least $5.3 million, will be paid by Wellington North taxpayers.

"Every dollar that we can't fundraise comes out of the pocket of our taxpayers, and our taxpayers have spoken. They cannot afford it. So if we can do nothing else, it really is to rally behind these fundraising efforts, because that's seems to be perhaps the only plausible path forward." she concluded.