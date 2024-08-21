LONDON
London

    • Man wanted following altercation in Sarnia

    (Source: Sarnia Police Service) (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
    Share

    Sarnia Police Service is looking for information leading to the location of 35-year-old Corey Maness.

    Wanted for multiple charges including assault, assault with a weapon, death threats and more, police are hoping to locate this man.

    The charges stem from an incident in Rainbow Park, which involved a security guard.

    Corey is described as 6’4” tall, weighing 170 pounds with fair complexion and brown hair.

    If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact Sarnia police at 519 344 8861 extension 0. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News