Man wanted following altercation in Sarnia

Sarnia Police Service is looking for information leading to the location of 35-year-old Corey Maness.

Wanted for multiple charges including assault, assault with a weapon, death threats and more, police are hoping to locate this man.

The charges stem from an incident in Rainbow Park, which involved a security guard.

Corey is described as 6’4” tall, weighing 170 pounds with fair complexion and brown hair.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact Sarnia police at 519 344 8861 extension 0.