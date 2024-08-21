Six local manufacturers receive an economic boost from the federal government
It's a text-book example of how the supply chain works.
Edge Automation builds the components for machines that manufacturers will then use to build parts for a wide range of applications; that can range from 3M respirator kits to auto parts.
Edge Automation President Gerard Regier says the company has seen the value in diversification, "When we began over 20 years ago, we were all automotive. We have diversified, but we are still over 50 per cent automotive."
London-based Edge Automation is one of six manufactures from Stratford to Leamington (Edge Automation Inc., MTO Metal Products Ltd., New-Form Tools Ltd., Roden Manufacturing, Tradeline Products Inc. and UE Enclosures) receiving a share of a $7.7 million interest-free loan from FedDev Ontario, the federal agency responsible for economic development initiatives in the Southwestern Ontario.
The funding was announced Wednesday morning.
Edge is receiving $1.1 million towards their $2.5 dollar plan for expansion and equipment improvements.
Advanced manufacturing components assembled at Edge Automation in London (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
"We know that investing in companies for them to be able to grow, for them to be able to compete globally, is critical," MP Bryan May told CTV News. May is parliamentary assistant to the Minister Responsible for FedDev Ontario.
He said that he believes the loans will allow companies to pivot quickly in an environment where technologies are constantly evolving.
He pointed to the electric vehicle sector as an example, "Competition globally is fierce. I mean, we need to focus on supporting our local manufacturing supply chain and, quite frankly, building it from scratch. There's no EV supply chain to speak of in Canada."
Along with a building addition containing new lifts, Edge Automation has added more advanced computer numerical control (CNC) machines that allow for more precise machining.
Regier said the workforce is primarily made up of engineers, programmers and high-end skilled trades people, "Our tradespeople, engineers and programmers collaborate and work hand in hand, learning from one another and helping each other successfully complete every project."
Regier said that the funding has helped Edge Automation hire six additional staffers and more hiring is planned.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Issues remain significant' between parties just hours before potential railway stoppage: labour minister
Just hours ahead of an unprecedented railway stoppage in Canada, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says issues between the parties involved 'remain significant.'
LIVE UPDATES DNC day 3: Walz is expected to accept the party's nomination for vice-president
U.S. vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz and former U.S. president Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Being here 'means something': Why one federal party leader is attending the DNC
While the stakes for Canada may be high in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, only one Canadian federal party leader has actually attended either the Republican or Democratic national conventions.
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
Taylor Swift calls cancellation of Vienna shows 'devastating,' explains silence
Two weeks after organizers scrubbed Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna amid a foiled terror plot, the singer issued her first statement on the cancellation.
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
-
'People will die': Local experts condemn province's drug consumption sites ban
Local drug strategy experts are raising red flags about the province’s forced closure of two drug consumption sites in Kitchener and Guelph.
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
Windsor
-
$1 billion in daily trade at risk as railway lockout looms: Local chambers
The CEOs of the Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex Chambers of Commerce warn supply of everything from produce like whisky, minivans to gravel is at risk.
-
Mulch fire in Detroit sends smoke and air quality concerns into Windsor
A large mulch fire, that began Tuesday evening, is now under control, according to City of Detroit officials.
-
Incident in Chatham resolved peacefully
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) said the incident in the area of McNaughton Avenue East between Taylor Trail and Spurgeon Drive has been rosolved peacefully.
Barrie
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
-
Barrie woman launches petition for off-leash dog beach along waterfront
A Barrie woman launched a petition for an off-leash dog beach along the waterfront.
-
Boy, 14, hospitalized after alleged stabbing at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
Northern Ont. townships alarmed about plan to move radioactive material
The Township of Nairn and Hyman and the Township of Baldwin held a joint emergency council meeting this week to discuss a plan to move radioactive material from the former Beaucage Mine.
Ottawa
-
RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals, Jewish organizations
Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.
-
City of Ottawa joins dozens who will not participate in Capital Pride parade
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier defends plan to close 10 supervised drug consumption sites, despite experts calling for more to open
Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s decision to shutter 10 of Ontario’s 23 supervised drug consumption sites due to their proximity to schools and child care centres.
-
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
-
Bisexual man in GTA facing deportation in four days makes desperate plea to stay in Canada
A Kenyan man facing deportation fears his life will be in danger if Canada sends him back in four days.
Montreal
-
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder after woman found with hands, mouth bound in Lachine apartment
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.
-
Quebec schools still short 3,858 teachers ahead of new school year
With just one week to go before the start of the new school year, Quebec schools are still short 3,858 teachers, down from 5,704 last week.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief expects charges to be laid in high-profile attack on couple
The new chief for the Halifax Regional Police expects charges to be laid in connection to a high-profile attack on a same-sex couple in the city’s downtown core earlier this summer.
-
Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
-
Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
Winnipeg synagogues received bomb threats: Jewish Federation
Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.
-
'Beware of free plants': Master gardener warns about invasive species that could take over your yard
A Manitoba master gardener is warning Manitobans about accepting free plants as the growing season nears its end and people may be thinning out their flower beds.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer speaks out after fellow cop pleads guilty to sharing sex video
A Calgary police officer pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct on Wednesday, after it was found he shared an intimate video and images of a woman and fellow officer with others on the force.
-
Driver seriously injured in crash that closed Deerfoot Trail off ramp
Calgary police say a man was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on the off ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. onto westbound Stoney Trail N.E.
-
Calgary synagogue targeted in wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions
A Calgary synagogue was targeted Wednesday as part of a wave of bomb threats across Canada directed toward Jewish institutions and organizations.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton synagogues among Jewish institutions in Canada that received threats on Wednesday: EPS
Several synagogues in Edmonton received threats on Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
'Unacceptable': Alberta business groups say rail strike will be felt on farms and in grocery stores
Alberta industry groups are calling for action to prevent a labour stoppage on Canada's two national railways, citing widespread impacts on businesses and consumers.
-
Family of young Edmonton boy born with rare disease has hope after stem cell transplant
The family of a young Edmonton boy is hoping his story will help highlight the need for better access to life-saving gene therapy after he received his treatment.
Vancouver
-
Do you know these people? B.C. RCMP seeking information on alleged criminal harassment
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman in B.C.'s Southern Interior – as part of an unusual investigation into alleged criminal harassment.
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" such incidents within the province.
-
B.C. man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors sentenced to 3 years in prison: regulator
A North Vancouver man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors over a 10-year period has been handed a three-year prison sentence, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.