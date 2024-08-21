Six local manufacturers receive an economic boost from the federal government

It's a text-book example of how the supply chain works.

Edge Automation builds the components for machines that manufacturers will then use to build parts for a wide range of applications; that can range from 3M respirator kits to auto parts.

Edge Automation President Gerard Regier says the company has seen the value in diversification, "When we began over 20 years ago, we were all automotive. We have diversified, but we are still over 50 per cent automotive."

London-based Edge Automation is one of six manufactures from Stratford to Leamington (Edge Automation Inc., MTO Metal Products Ltd., New-Form Tools Ltd., Roden Manufacturing, Tradeline Products Inc. and UE Enclosures) receiving a share of a $7.7 million interest-free loan from FedDev Ontario, the federal agency responsible for economic development initiatives in the Southwestern Ontario.

The funding was announced Wednesday morning.

Edge is receiving $1.1 million towards their $2.5 dollar plan for expansion and equipment improvements.

Advanced manufacturing components assembled at Edge Automation in London (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

"We know that investing in companies for them to be able to grow, for them to be able to compete globally, is critical," MP Bryan May told CTV News. May is parliamentary assistant to the Minister Responsible for FedDev Ontario.

He said that he believes the loans will allow companies to pivot quickly in an environment where technologies are constantly evolving.

He pointed to the electric vehicle sector as an example, "Competition globally is fierce. I mean, we need to focus on supporting our local manufacturing supply chain and, quite frankly, building it from scratch. There's no EV supply chain to speak of in Canada."

Along with a building addition containing new lifts, Edge Automation has added more advanced computer numerical control (CNC) machines that allow for more precise machining.

Regier said the workforce is primarily made up of engineers, programmers and high-end skilled trades people, "Our tradespeople, engineers and programmers collaborate and work hand in hand, learning from one another and helping each other successfully complete every project."

Regier said that the funding has helped Edge Automation hire six additional staffers and more hiring is planned.