Youth Opportunities Unlimited to unveil new facility Monday
A permanent location for young people in London experiencing homelessness to access services is officially opening it’s doors on Monday.
The new 15-bed community hub at London Health Science Centre’s Victoria Hospital, will offer services and resources to youth experiencing homelessness. Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) has operated in an interim space while it’s permanent location has been under renovation.
Since 1982, YOU has provided services to vulnerable young people – today, roughly 3,600 young people are served by YOU supports annually.
