'He will never get see his two children grow up': Sentencing in deadly hit and run involving Strathroy cyclist
Iwan Smolders, 45, was known to be a loving husband, father and community man. On October 11, 2021 that all ended when he was struck and killed while out on a bike ride along Calvert Drive near Strathroy. Outside the London Courthouse today, his family spoke about the devastating impact the tragedy has had on the entire family.
“He will never get the chance to see his two children grow up and that’s very difficult,” says Frances Smolders, Iwan’s sister.
His wife Sonia Freider says the children have been through so much saying, “I want them to be happy and no matter what they choose to do I know Iwan would be proud of them.”
Months after the crash, Provincial Police arrested and charged 54 year old Fredrick Earhart and as the court heard, he has long struggled with alcohol addiction and he is currently dealing with it.
The court heard that Earhart thought he hit a deer on that night, but in the days after the crash he hid his Dodge Dakota truck after taking off from the scene.
Vehicles travel along Calvert Drive in the Township of Adelaide-Metcalfe near Strathroy, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)
Last month he plead guilty to hit and run.
At the sentencing hearing Justice Spencer Nicholson told the court, "He (Earhart) took active steps to hide his vehicle for three months."
In a joint submission from both the Crown and the defence Earhart was given a two-year conditional sentence, with one-year house arrest and a one year driving prohibition.
Turning to the family Justice Nicholson said, "I recognize that none of my words today can possibly mend your wounds."
Reading from a prepared text after the sentencing Sonia Frieder said, “Go out today and perform an act of kindness as Iwan would have done to make the world a little brighter for someone.”
