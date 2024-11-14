Sneak peek inside the $50 million renovation of Gateway Casinos London

More than a year into the extensive renovation of Gateway Casinos London the project is approaching a major milestone.

The second of a five-phase renovation and expansion in the Western Fair District has focused on an area that previously housed the company’s local administrative offices.

On Thursday, the area was a beehive of activity as workers completed its transformation into a new gaming area.

“It's crunch time now, so we'll be pushing right through,” said Robert Principe, Gateway Casinos’ Director of Development. “By Christmas we'll have slot machines ringing in here.”

“The customers are very excited,” said Darcy Romanin, G.M. Gateway Casinos London. “We're getting asked questions on when the next phase is going to be opening. That new phase coming on in about 4 to 5 weeks.”

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is about 40 per cent finished the two-and-a-half-year renovation that’s valued at more than $50 million.

Meanwhile, a temporary wall and signs reminding workers to be “mindful of noise and language” has resulted in minimal disruption to the gaming floor.

Renovations underway at Gateway Casinos London in the Western Fair District, November 14, 2024 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

“We are in a live gaming facility. We have to make sure that our guests are not interrupted in any way, shape or form,” explained Principe. “So [we’re] making sure that we maintain dust control, sound control, and the flow of construction trades coming and going from the site. It has been challenging.”

The City of London received over $5 million from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) in the 2023-2024 fiscal year as its share of local gaming revenue.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is celebrating 25 years in London during which time the municipality has received over $99 million in gaming revenue.

That funding has supported local firefighting, city-wide recycling, and the Community Grants Program.

Once the entire renovation is completed, the gaming floor will grow to 84,000 square feet (from 70,000 square feet) including 891 slot machines, 18 gaming tables, and a bar.

Renovations underway at Gateway Casinos London in the Western Fair District, November 14, 2024 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

The facility will be rebranded as a Cascades Casino and include two new restaurants.

Match Eatery and Public House will have a family-friendly entrance outside the gaming area and an all-weather patio near Florence Street.

Chow Lucky Noodle Bar will be located next to the gaming floor.

Roman added, “There’s going to be a little over 100 new jobs coming to the property here with our Match Eatery opening, as well as the expanded gaming floor.”