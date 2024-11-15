Project lifesaver 're-launching' in Perth County

A program designed to help find missing people is “re-launching” in Perth County.

Project Lifesaver is a non-profit organization that provides law enforcement with a radio frequency receiver and wristband monitors that can be used to help locate high-risk individuals like Alzheimer’s patients should they go missing.

The receiver and monitor work where GPS signals can’t, making them valuable in remote locations. The transmitter wristband worn by high risk individuals can be tracked up to two kilometers away, said Perth County OPP.

Project Lifesaver initially launched in Perth County in 2013, but with little uptake they are relaunching the program with a free trial offer through Victim Services Huron-Perth.

“We hope that by using fundraised dollars to provide new clients a free trial offer it will promote the use of the product to individuals that may have had financial barriers to using it prior to this opportunity. Project Lifesaver will give confidence to our families that their loved one can be located if they wander away and support safety planning for vulnerable individuals,” said Deborah Logue, Executive Director of Victim Services Huron-Perth.

This April, a missing man with Down’s Syndrome was located after going missing near Clinton. Project Lifesaver usually has a one-time set up fee, and $10/month maintenance fee.

Perth County will “re-launch” Project Lifesaver later this month, at events in Mitchell and Listowel.