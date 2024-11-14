Man loses his hunting license after narrowly missing a municipal employee with an errant shot

A Huron County man has lost his hunting license after nearly hitting a municipal employee with an errant shot this past summer.

A trial at the Goderich Courthouse on August 1 determined that a St. Helen's man was trying to shoot a squirrel in his yard on June 5, 2024, when the bullet he fired ended up hitting the community’s town hall - narrowly missing a municipal worker, said the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The man plead guilty to careless hunting.

The Ministry said the man was shooting in the direction of St. Helen's main intersection, when his errant shot hit the St. Helen's Hall, after coming ‘within feet’ of an employee of the Municipality of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh.

The St. Helen's man was fined $3000 and is prohibited from possessing a hunting outdoors care or any hunting licences for one year. He must also complete remedial training before getting his hunting license back.