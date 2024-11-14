Accused in bush party shooting denies any wrongdoing in police interviews heard at court

The jury at the bush party shooting trial sat in a London courthouse on Thursday and listened to a second day of recorded police interviews with one of the accused, Carlos Guerra Guerra.

In the first interview before his arrest Guerra Guerra is questioned by Detective Jim MacLachlan, “Did you know when you showed up that this kid was going to get shot? And Guerra Guerra responds, “No.”

MacLachlan asks, “Did you see that person get shot?” Guerra Guerra answers, “No sir, 100 percent.”

Days later Guerra Guerra was arrested and during a four-hour interview at London Police headquarters he refused to answer any questions from the detective.

The 23-year-old Guerra Guerra and co-accused 22-year-old Emily Altmann have both plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

They are charged in connection with the bush party shooting death of 18-year-old Josue Silva.

He died in July of 2021 while at the outdoor gathering off Pack Road in southwest London.

The trial resumes next week.